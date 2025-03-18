Recently closed Morecambe Beach cafe is location for art exhibition and events this weekend

The organisers behind Morecambe Vintage Festival are holding a series of art events in the town this weekend.

Deco Publique and theCOLAB are launching the developing Morecambe Bay Coastal Commissioning Programme with a series of events set to take place over the weekend of March 21-24 in partnership with Lancaster University.

The events will be at the Beach Cafe in Morecambe which closed in January, with permission from Lancaster City Council who own the building.

Through the launch of these inaugural commissions, Harbinger by Elizabeth Clough; Walking with Clive by Daisy Collingridge; and Body & Place on Tour in Morecambe Bay, you can expect thought-

The Beach Cafe at the Battery in Morecambe is the location for a series of art events organised by Deco Publique.

provoking experiences that explore our relationship with nature, place and the body.

There will be an opening celebration on Friday, March 21, from 6pm – 8pm.

Exhibition dates are March 22-24, 11am – 4pm at the Beach Cafe, Marine Road West, Heysham.

Barrow-born and Morecambe-based Elizabeth Clough invites you to the first showing of her year-long project in creative collaboration Deco Publique, theCOLAB and Lancaster University.

Clough has used her voice and hands to make this work and it brings together sound, sculpture and drawing, the first time these elements have been combined within her practice.

There will be a public walking performance ‘Walking with Clive’ by Daisy Collingridge on Friday, March 21, from 5pm-6pm.

Collingridge’s work celebrates the human form through sculpture, photography, and performance.

Walking with Clive will see her signature hand-stitched, genderless characters crafted from hand-dyed quilted fabrics take to the shores of Morecambe Bay.

The performance will lead to the opening reception for Harbinger at the Beach Café.

Exploratory thinking through drawing workshops in the landscape, featuring Daisy Collingridge’s Clive and led by Martin Morris will be on Saturday March 22, invitation only.

Deco Publique said “Across the weekend of March 21, Deco Publique and our partners, theCOLAB and Lancaster University will be working with 14 different artists based in the Morecambe Bay

region and working nationally. Artists engaged have been commissioned to explore their practice through the lens of the Morecambe Bay landscape - making new work in response to it, and on

location in the Bay.

"Elizabeth Clough’s work brings together different aspects of her practice for the first time, Daisy Collingridge makes a new body of photographic and performative work in the coastal landscape and 12 invited artists take directed drawing workshops located in and around the beaches in Heysham.

“We are delighted to present this work at the Beach Cafe on Morecambe Promenade with stunning views across the Bay.

“It’s exciting and important to think about how spaces such as this can be used alternatively for cultural programming, bringing people together to support a stronger cultural ecology and providing

a platform for artists working locally and nationally to share work with audiences here in Morecambe.

"With thanks to Lancaster City Council for their generous support in securing this unique location.”

The public events are free to attend, however in some cases, RSVP is essential.

Walk with Clive on Friday, March 21, 6pm – 8pm RSVP is essential. Please confirm attendance by March 19 by contacting [email protected].

The opening celebration of Harbinger on Friday, March 21, 6pm-8pm. Please confirm attendance by contacting [email protected].

Harbinger is also open to the public between March 22 – 24,11am-4pm at the Beach Cafe, Marine Road West, Morecambe.

Anyone is welcome between these times, so please just drop by.