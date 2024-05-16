'Real manhunter' who caught serial killer Levi Bellfield coming to Lancaster

Writer, broadcaster and former murder detective DCI Colin Sutton takes you through his career in live show at Lancaster Grand.

The man who brought the serial killer Levi Bellfield to justice will shed new light on the investigation and his 30 years in the police when his nationwide tour comes to Lancaster.

Colin Sutton, former Detective Chief Inspector with the Metropolitan Police, will bring his new one-man show ‘The Real Manhunter – Live’ to Lancaster Grand on Tuesday, May 28 at 7.30pm.

From cracking cold cases to chasing serial killers, Colin’s career with the Metropolitan Police Service has been nothing short of extraordinary, and now, as a writer and broadcaster, he

invites audiences to join him on a journey through his remarkable career.

In ‘The Real Manhunter – Live’ Colin Sutton shares riveting anecdotes and behind-the-scenes stories, offering a first-hand account of his experiences as a Senior Investigating Officer.

From the intensity of cracking cold cases to the complexities of chasing down notorious serial killers, Colin provides a unique perspective on the world of crime investigation.

Since retiring from the police force in 2011, Colin has delved into writing and broadcasting, penning two books and collaborating on two dramas for ITV.

His acclaimed series, ‘The Real Manhunter’ has captivated audiences on Sky Crime, with its third season set to air in September 2023.

Additionally, Colin is a regular speaker at ‘Crime Con' the annual true crime conventions held in London and Glasgow.