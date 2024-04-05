Readers' choice: Your 15 favourite places to go for a tasty Sunday lunch in Lancaster and Morecambe

Here we feature 15 of the most popular places to enjoy a Sunday lunch according to you.
1. The Masons, Queen Street, Morecambe
The Masons got a massive thumbs up from many readers for its Sunday lunches. Gail Lynda Camm said: "The best Sunday dinner I have had when eating out. And the most reasonably priced . Definitely value for money." Lee Gavins also likes The Masons: "Yeah, it's consistently really good. The beef, perfect every time." Photo: The Masons
2. The York, Lancaster Road, Morecambe
This was a very popular choice with our readers. Tori Son said it served up the best Sunday roast around and was excellent value for money. Channel 5’s The Hotel Inspector presenter Alex Polizzi spent time at The York earlier last year giving advice to landlords Gemma and Gareth Gardner. Alex also helped to give the pub a makeover. Photo: Google
3. Merchants 1688, Castle Hill, Lancaster
This Lancaster pub has recently been awarded a coveted AA Rosette for its fine food so we're not surprised many of you gave it your vote. Among those giving it the thumbs up are Alison Bland, Judy Camp, Hayley Ann Downs and Luke Meeks. Photo: Merchants
4. The Crown Hotel, Marine Road Central, Morecambe
Another popular choice. Rose Sawyer said: "Fabulous food and service and lovely staff - they are very welcoming." Rita Gough also gave The Crown her vote saying it was 'good value'. Photo: The Crown Hotel