Readers' choice: Your 10 favourite new businesses which opened in Lancaster and Morecambe in 2023

What has been your favourite new business to open in Lancaster or Morecambe this year?
Here we feature 10 of the most popular new businesses to open in 2023 according to you.
1. The Dispensary
Opened just two months ago, this Heysham coffee shop and wine bar was named as a favourite by many of you. Among those singing its praises are the Friends of Heysham Library who said: "They've been so busy and become a well loved part of our village in only a month or so, such a great atmosphere and such good coffee!" Photo: We Love Morecambe
2. Mashcroft's
This was one of your firm favourites. Based at the Trimpell Club in Out Moss Lane, Morecambe, the mashed potato takeaway may have only been open a couple of weeks but it's already gained a huge following. Susan Calvert said: "This is the best takeaway I have ever eaten, they're absolutely amazing". Photo: Mashcroft's
3. The Sanctuary
This new cafè and low cost food hub in Morecambe's Queen Street received a warm welcome when it was opened by Morecambe Parish Church in the spring, and its popularity continues to grow. Judith Coyle said: "Great food, lovely people, lots of gluten-free options in food. Just ask", while Susan Armstrong described it as a "lovely cafè with a great family atmosphere, lots of laughter and great value for money". Photo: The Sanctuary
4. Stonewell Spring Delicatessen & Wine Bar
Lydia Cocker, Clare Sherwood, Jacqueline Marsh and Luiza Woods were among those who rated Stonewell Spring Delicatessen & Wine Bar at 4-5 Stonewell, Lancaster, as a favourite new business of 2023. The venture officially opened in August with the hope of filling a void in the market and introducing customers to many local food producers. Photo: Staff