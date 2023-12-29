News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Readers' choice: Your 10 favourite new businesses which opened in Lancaster and Morecambe in 2023

What has been your favourite new business to open in Lancaster or Morecambe this year?
By Debbie Butler
Published 29th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 09:36 GMT

We posed this question on our Lancaster Guardian and Morecambe Visitor Facebook pages and many of you responded.

Here we feature 10 of the most popular new businesses to open in 2023 according to you.

Opened just two months ago, this Heysham coffee shop and wine bar was named as a favourite by many of you. Among those singing its praises are the Friends of Heysham Library who said: "They've been so busy and become a well loved part of our village in only a month or so, such a great atmosphere and such good coffee!"

1. The Dispensary

Opened just two months ago, this Heysham coffee shop and wine bar was named as a favourite by many of you. Among those singing its praises are the Friends of Heysham Library who said: "They've been so busy and become a well loved part of our village in only a month or so, such a great atmosphere and such good coffee!" Photo: We Love Morecambe

Photo Sales
This was one of your firm favourites. Based at the Trimpell Club in Out Moss Lane, Morecambe, the mashed potato takeaway may have only been open a couple of weeks but it's already gained a huge following. Susan Calvert said: "This is the best takeaway I have ever eaten, they're absolutely amazing".

2. Mashcroft's

This was one of your firm favourites. Based at the Trimpell Club in Out Moss Lane, Morecambe, the mashed potato takeaway may have only been open a couple of weeks but it's already gained a huge following. Susan Calvert said: "This is the best takeaway I have ever eaten, they're absolutely amazing". Photo: Mashcroft's

Photo Sales
This new cafè and low cost food hub in Morecambe's Queen Street received a warm welcome when it was opened by Morecambe Parish Church in the spring, and its popularity continues to grow. Judith Coyle said: "Great food, lovely people, lots of gluten-free options in food. Just ask", while Susan Armstrong described it as a "lovely cafè with a great family atmosphere, lots of laughter and great value for money".

3. The Sanctuary

This new cafè and low cost food hub in Morecambe's Queen Street received a warm welcome when it was opened by Morecambe Parish Church in the spring, and its popularity continues to grow. Judith Coyle said: "Great food, lovely people, lots of gluten-free options in food. Just ask", while Susan Armstrong described it as a "lovely cafè with a great family atmosphere, lots of laughter and great value for money". Photo: The Sanctuary

Photo Sales
Lydia Cocker, Clare Sherwood, Jacqueline Marsh and Luiza Woods were among those who rated Stonewell Spring Delicatessen & Wine Bar at 4-5 Stonewell, Lancaster, as a favourite new business of 2023. The venture officially opened in August with the hope of filling a void in the market and introducing customers to many local food producers.

4. Stonewell Spring Delicatessen & Wine Bar

Lydia Cocker, Clare Sherwood, Jacqueline Marsh and Luiza Woods were among those who rated Stonewell Spring Delicatessen & Wine Bar at 4-5 Stonewell, Lancaster, as a favourite new business of 2023. The venture officially opened in August with the hope of filling a void in the market and introducing customers to many local food producers. Photo: Staff

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LancasterMorecambeFacebook