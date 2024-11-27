Readers' choice: 27 of the best independent shops in Lancaster and Morecambe for unique Christmas presents

We posed this question on our Lancaster Guardian and Visitor Facebook pages and we received a great response.

The Lancaster and Morecambe district definitely has tons of independent businesses ready to offer you a warm welcome when you’re on the hunt for Christmas pressies that are a little bit outside of the norm.

So for all the residents who like to shop local and support independent business, here are 27 of the places – in no particular order – recommended by you.

You might also be interested in: Readers' choice: Your 14 favourite places to go for a tasty Sunday lunch in Lancaster and Morecambe

1 . The Little Shop of Handmade Loveliness, James Lane, Marketgate Shopping Centre A unique gift shop in the heart of Lancaster supporting 19 local small businesses. Photo: The Little Shop of Handmade Loveliness Photo Sales

2 . Jigsaw Heaven A family run business that has been selling new and pre-loved jigsaws and Diamond Art, alongside Revell, Airfix and Italiari model kits, for more than 15 years. Photo: Jigsaw Heaven, Pedder Street, Morecambe Photo Sales

3 . Stonewell Spring Delicatessen & Wine Bar, Stonewell, Lancaster Independent delicatessen and wine bar featuring the best of local, artisan produce. Photo: Stonewell Spring Delicatessen & Wine Bar Photo Sales

4 . Penny Street Collectables, Penny Street, Lancaster A lovely eclectic mix of old and new items for your home. Find unique pieces that you never get tired of. Photo: Penny Street Collectables Photo Sales