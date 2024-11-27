Readers' choice: 27 of the best independent shops in Lancaster and Morecambe for unique Christmas presents

By Debbie Butler
Published 27th Nov 2024, 14:57 BST
Which are your favourite independent shops in Lancaster and Morecambe for your Christmas gift shopping?

We posed this question on our Lancaster Guardian and Visitor Facebook pages and we received a great response.

The Lancaster and Morecambe district definitely has tons of independent businesses ready to offer you a warm welcome when you’re on the hunt for Christmas pressies that are a little bit outside of the norm.

So for all the residents who like to shop local and support independent business, here are 27 of the places – in no particular order – recommended by you.

A unique gift shop in the heart of Lancaster supporting 19 local small businesses.

1. The Little Shop of Handmade Loveliness, James Lane, Marketgate Shopping Centre

A family run business that has been selling new and pre-loved jigsaws and Diamond Art, alongside Revell, Airfix and Italiari model kits, for more than 15 years.

2. Jigsaw Heaven

Independent delicatessen and wine bar featuring the best of local, artisan produce.

3. Stonewell Spring Delicatessen & Wine Bar, Stonewell, Lancaster

A lovely eclectic mix of old and new items for your home. Find unique pieces that you never get tired of.

4. Penny Street Collectables, Penny Street, Lancaster

