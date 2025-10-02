Rarely-seen pictures offer glimpse into Morecambe war preparations in 1938

In the first of a series of pictures taken from the pictorial, we look at how Morecambe prepared for war.
These rarely-seen pictures offer a glimpse into war preparations, a royal visit to soldiers and more.
In an editorial foreword it said: “Very few important occurrences pass unrecorded by the cameras of our photographers.
"The live news stories of everyday life, the social functions, village gatherings, conferences, harvest homes and weddings go to form an interesting picture of the year, and the ‘Pictorial’ will be found of especial interest to those who, now living overseas, have associations with Morecambe and Heysham.”
1. Trenches on the civic front
On instructions from the Home Office, Morecambe, in common with other authorities, began digging trenches and dug-outs in view of the threat of war. The site chosen was the vacant land behind the Town Hall and next to the old Cemetery and here is a picture of the work accomplished until the trench digging order was rescinded on Saturday. It looks a flimsy effort and would hardly protect our 36 civic fathers, let alone ratepayers. Photo: The Visitor. Photo: The Visitor
2. Could fire shell from Morecambe to Grange
Could fire shell from Morecambe to Grange. This powerful looking 8ins howitzer, which is the largest gun in the British Army to be transported on pneumatic tyres, fires a two-cwt shell a distance of nine miles. It was seen in Morecambe on August 8, when the Army's touring mechanised column visited the town. From the point in Broadway where this 'Visitor' picture was taken, the gun could shell Grange-over-Sands on the other side of the Bay. It has to be secured to the ground in gun emplacements to be fired. If a shell were fired while it was on pneumatic tyres, the gun would leap in the air from the terrific recoil. In this group are (left to right): The Town Clerk (Mr Roger Rose), the Mayor (Coun Charles Howes), Col. G H Gilmore, the Mayoress (Mrs Howes), Mrs J.T Hill, Mrs Rose and Coun J.T Hill. Photo: The Visitor. Photo: The Visitor
3. Royal visit
When the Princess Royal visited Halton on Wednesday, August 7th, to inspect the camp of the 49th West Riding Divisional Signals, of which she is Colonel-in-Chief, it was the first time she had visited any Territorial unit in training. Photo: The Visitor. Photo: The Visitor
4. King's Own on parade
Men of the 1st Battalion of the King's Own on parade on Castle Green on Saturday, July 10th, for the ceremony of the laying up the Colours. Photo: The Visitor. Photo: The Visitor