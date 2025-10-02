Rarely-seen pictures offer glimpse into Morecambe war preparations in 1938

2 . Could fire shell from Morecambe to Grange

Could fire shell from Morecambe to Grange. This powerful looking 8ins howitzer, which is the largest gun in the British Army to be transported on pneumatic tyres, fires a two-cwt shell a distance of nine miles. It was seen in Morecambe on August 8, when the Army's touring mechanised column visited the town. From the point in Broadway where this 'Visitor' picture was taken, the gun could shell Grange-over-Sands on the other side of the Bay. It has to be secured to the ground in gun emplacements to be fired. If a shell were fired while it was on pneumatic tyres, the gun would leap in the air from the terrific recoil. In this group are (left to right): The Town Clerk (Mr Roger Rose), the Mayor (Coun Charles Howes), Col. G H Gilmore, the Mayoress (Mrs Howes), Mrs J.T Hill, Mrs Rose and Coun J.T Hill. Photo: The Visitor. Photo: The Visitor