Rarely-seen pictures of dramatic crashes and flooding in 1938 Morecambe

The pictorial contained photos of various events from the year before, including car crashes and natural disasters.
The editorial foreword said: “Very few important occurrences pass unrecorded by the cameras of our photographers.
"The live news stories of everyday life, the social functions, village gatherings, conferences, harvest homes and weddings go to form an interesting picture of the year, and the ‘Pictorial’ will be of especial interest to those who, now living overseas, have associations with Morecambe and Heysham.”
1. 1938 Accidents and flooding
A crash to alarm, but did little harm. Butcher's van overturned after colliding with timber wagon. Photo: The Visitor
2. 1938 accidents and flooding
Had arm broken, but kept smiling. The 'Visitor' photographer was on the spot soon after this collision between a motorcycle and car in Torrisholme on May 22. The injured motorcyclist is on the ground receiving first aid before being taken away in an ambulance (right). The motorcycle, with its front wheel smashed in, and the van with its radiator stove in are other results of the crash. Photo: The Visitor
3. 1938 accidents and flooding
Both drivers live at No 13! Thirteen is the number of the house of both the drivers who were involved in this crash at Scale Hall Corner. Photo: The Visitor
4. 1938 accidents and flooding
New Year floods at the West End. The swirling water on the promenade opposite Sea View Parade after the 50 mile an hour gale on January 15. Photo: The Visitor