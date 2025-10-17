Rarely-seen pictures of dramatic crashes and flooding in 1938 Morecambe

2 . 1938 accidents and flooding

Had arm broken, but kept smiling. The 'Visitor' photographer was on the spot soon after this collision between a motorcycle and car in Torrisholme on May 22. The injured motorcyclist is on the ground receiving first aid before being taken away in an ambulance (right). The motorcycle, with its front wheel smashed in, and the van with its radiator stove in are other results of the crash. Photo: The Visitor