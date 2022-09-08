Rare Viking Age treasure trove found in Silverdale set to go on show to public at Lancaster museum

The Silverdale Hoard was found more than 10 years ago back in 2011.

At the time, the hoard was one of the largest Viking Age hoards to be found in this country with more than 200 silver items, including 10 complete arm rings, two finger rings, 14 silver ingots and 27 Anglo Saxon, Viking and Arabic coins.

Lancaster City Museums are working with local partners to try and secure funding to stage an exhibition, events and activities based around not only the Silverdale Viking Age hoard, but hoards from Warton, Halton Moor, Cuerdale and Furness.

As plans for the exhibition and events are developed the team are keen to know what people would most like to see and experience.