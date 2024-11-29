The Grade II Listed five bedroom mid terrace home in Torrisholme Square is spacious and maintains many of the original features.
Downstairs, there’s a lounge, dining room kitchen, sitting room and a rear garden plus a two-storey outhouse.
What’s more, there are five good sized bedrooms along with the family bathroom upstairs.
The property, priced £249,950, is for sale with Farrell Heyworth, 3-7 Victoria Street, Morecambe, LA4 4AE. Call 01524 832929 or email [email protected]
