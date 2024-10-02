Rare old photo of Lancaster Castle is part of newly released historic collection
The Air Pictures Portleven Collection features 242 aerial images showing national landmarks, industry, townscapes and seaside resorts in England in the 1930s.
In the North West, Lancaster Castle, Macclesfield’s Albert Silk Mills and Hyde’s towering gas holders are featured.
The content of the photographs reflects the market demands of the time.
Photographs for postcards were Hobart’s largest market, but municipal authorities and the press were also principal clients.
Photographs would have been taken on a commission basis, as well as speculatively.
Targeted for their unique selling point of providing views that people would not have been seen before, Hobart also appears to have been tapping into the emerging demand for aerial photos from other sources such as the construction industry and industrial sectors.
The collection forms a part of a larger and mostly undiscovered body of Arthur William Hobart’s aerial photography work, thought to be around 10,000 images.
Born in 1882 in London, Arthur William Hobart was an early commercial aerial photographer who started in the business around 1920.
To-date no service record can be found for Hobart, however many early commercial aerial photographers had served during World War One aerial-related roles, and prior to World War One he worked as a baker, commercial traveller and a draper’s clerk.
In the 1930s, aerial photography was a young industry which emerged after World War One.
This way of capturing new developments and industry of the time provides a fascinating and informative insight into a changing country.
The Air Pictures Portleven Collection takes its name from a misspelling of ‘Porthleven’, a Cornish fishing village where Hobart lived.
Duncan Wilson, chief executive, Historic England said: “Flicking through these photos lets you take flight over 1930s England, to see the changing face of the country in the interwar period.
"Many of us will not have seen so many well-known landmarks and sites from this fresh perspective provided by aerial photography.
"We are the guardians of the largest national collection of aerial images in the country and hope that releasing this collection helps inspire people to learn more about their local history through our online Aerial Photography Explorer tool.”
To view the Air Pictures Portleven Collection visit https://historicengland.org.uk/images-books/archive/collections/photographs/aw-hobart-air-pictures-portleven-collection/
