Rare old photo of Lancaster Castle is part of newly released historic collection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Historic England have released a collection of photographs on their website showing the North West in the 1930s from the air.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Air Pictures Portleven Collection features 242 aerial images showing national landmarks, industry, townscapes and seaside resorts in England in the 1930s.

In the North West, Lancaster Castle, Macclesfield’s Albert Silk Mills and Hyde’s towering gas holders are featured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The content of the photographs reflects the market demands of the time.

Lancaster Castle, Lancaster, Lancashire, circa 1930s. Lancaster Castle occupies the site of a Roman fort. The keep was built around 1150. For centuries, the castle was a place of incarceration and was HM Prison Lancaster from 1955 until 2011. During the 1930s, it was used as a police training establishment. Source: Historic England Archive (Air Pictures Portleven Collection)

Photographs for postcards were Hobart’s largest market, but municipal authorities and the press were also principal clients.

Photographs would have been taken on a commission basis, as well as speculatively.

Targeted for their unique selling point of providing views that people would not have been seen before, Hobart also appears to have been tapping into the emerging demand for aerial photos from other sources such as the construction industry and industrial sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collection forms a part of a larger and mostly undiscovered body of Arthur William Hobart’s aerial photography work, thought to be around 10,000 images.

Bamber Bridge Cotton Mill, Bamber Bridge, Lancashire, circa 1930s. Also known as Wesley Street Mill, this vast spinning mill was designed in 1907 and remained open until the late 1950s. It was demolished in the early 21st century and the site filled with streets of houses. Source: Historic England Archive (Air Pictures Portleven Collection)

Born in 1882 in London, Arthur William Hobart was an early commercial aerial photographer who started in the business around 1920.

To-date no service record can be found for Hobart, however many early commercial aerial photographers had served during World War One aerial-related roles, and prior to World War One he worked as a baker, commercial traveller and a draper’s clerk.

In the 1930s, aerial photography was a young industry which emerged after World War One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This way of capturing new developments and industry of the time provides a fascinating and informative insight into a changing country.

The North Lonsdale Iron and Steel Works, Ulverston, c.1930s.Source Historic England Archive (Air Pictures Portleven Collection)

The Air Pictures Portleven Collection takes its name from a misspelling of ‘Porthleven’, a Cornish fishing village where Hobart lived.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive, Historic England said: “Flicking through these photos lets you take flight over 1930s England, to see the changing face of the country in the interwar period.

"Many of us will not have seen so many well-known landmarks and sites from this fresh perspective provided by aerial photography.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are the guardians of the largest national collection of aerial images in the country and hope that releasing this collection helps inspire people to learn more about their local history through our online Aerial Photography Explorer tool.”

To view the Air Pictures Portleven Collection visit https://historicengland.org.uk/images-books/archive/collections/photographs/aw-hobart-air-pictures-portleven-collection/