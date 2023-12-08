Rare document from 1948 on display at Lancaster Maritime Museum this weekend

A rare document is on display this weekend at Lancaster Maritime Museum.

Seventy five years ago on December 10 1948 the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Declaration of Human Rights at the Palais de Chaillot in Paris.

The Declaration was produced as a direct response to the atrocities of World War Two and a determination that this would not happen again.

To honour this event, December 10 is Human Rights Day.

On display will be an original carbon from the final draft produced on December 3 1948.

It was typed by a Post Office clerical worker, Mary Dalton of Leeds, who had applied for secondment at the United Nations in Paris following war service in the W.A.A.F.

It is being exhibited at the city’s Maritime Museum as a reflection on Lancaster’s historic connections with the slave trade.