Rare chance to buy this stunning Georgian home that you'd never guess was hidden away in a quiet Morecambe street

Who knew this gorgeous Georgian gem was tucked away in a quiet Morecambe street just a minute from the town centre and promenade?

By Debbie Butler
Published 16th May 2023, 10:34 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 10:46 BST

Mona House, located at 1 Deansgate, is on the market with Mighty House estate agents for offers in the region of £295,000.

This imposing Grade II listed Georgian residence is set over three floors with beautiful high ceilings and original period features.

It is currently let out as an Airbnb generating a substantial income during the course of the year.

Dating back to circa 1815, it would though also make a fantastic family home with generous living accommodation, especially the grand bedrooms where you would never be short of space.

Property features include three enormous bedrooms, two bathrooms, a gorgeous lounge with a multi-fuel stove, ground floor cloakroom, cellar, oak flooring, south facing yard, attic storage rooms and off road parking for two cars.

This outstanding family home that dates back to circa 1815 is currently let out as an Airbnb.

The lounge features a beautiful stone surround fireplace with inset multi-fuel stove and another feature fireplace to the front which is currently unused, original coving and oak flooring.

The kitchen/diner.

The open plan hallway leads to the lounge and dining room.

