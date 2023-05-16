Rare chance to buy this stunning Georgian home that you'd never guess was hidden away in a quiet Morecambe street
Who knew this gorgeous Georgian gem was tucked away in a quiet Morecambe street just a minute from the town centre and promenade?
Mona House, located at 1 Deansgate, is on the market with Mighty House estate agents for offers in the region of £295,000.
This imposing Grade II listed Georgian residence is set over three floors with beautiful high ceilings and original period features.
It is currently let out as an Airbnb generating a substantial income during the course of the year.
Dating back to circa 1815, it would though also make a fantastic family home with generous living accommodation, especially the grand bedrooms where you would never be short of space.
Property features include three enormous bedrooms, two bathrooms, a gorgeous lounge with a multi-fuel stove, ground floor cloakroom, cellar, oak flooring, south facing yard, attic storage rooms and off road parking for two cars.
