Rail services cancelled between Barrow and Lancaster after train comes off track near Grange over Sands

A Northern train travelling towards Barrow came off the tracks near Grange over Sands station.
By Michelle Blade
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 09:48 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 09:49 GMT
Northern said on Twitter X today (Friday) : “Earlier this morning, a Northern train travelling towards Barrow came off the tracks near Grange over Sands station.

"There were four customers and four Northern colleagues on board. Everyone been safely escorted from the train.

“We are focusing on supporting colleagues and customers who were involved in the incident and on minimising the disruption this incident will cause to other services.

A train has derailed near Grange over Sands station blocking the line between Barrow and Lancaster.A train has derailed near Grange over Sands station blocking the line between Barrow and Lancaster.
A train has derailed near Grange over Sands station blocking the line between Barrow and Lancaster.

“We're working closely with Network Rail and others to understand more about what happened.

“No trains are running between Barrow-in-Furness and Lancaster and there will be significant disruption to our services in this area.

"Customers should check https://www.journeycheck.com/northern/ or speak to a member of staff for the latest travel information.”

Network Rail Lancashire and Cumbria said the derailment of the @northernassist train travelling towards Barrow happened at around 6am.

They said: “All lines remain blocked meaning trains are currently unable to run between Barrow-in-Furness and Lancaster.”

