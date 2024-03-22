Rail services cancelled between Barrow and Lancaster after train comes off track near Grange over Sands

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern said on Twitter X today (Friday) : “Earlier this morning, a Northern train travelling towards Barrow came off the tracks near Grange over Sands station.

"There were four customers and four Northern colleagues on board. Everyone been safely escorted from the train.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are focusing on supporting colleagues and customers who were involved in the incident and on minimising the disruption this incident will cause to other services.

A train has derailed near Grange over Sands station blocking the line between Barrow and Lancaster.

“We're working closely with Network Rail and others to understand more about what happened.

“No trains are running between Barrow-in-Furness and Lancaster and there will be significant disruption to our services in this area.

"Customers should check https://www.journeycheck.com/northern/ or speak to a member of staff for the latest travel information.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Network Rail Lancashire and Cumbria said the derailment of the @northernassist train travelling towards Barrow happened at around 6am.