Rail lines between Lancaster and Preston blocked causing disruption

By Michelle Blade
Published 29th May 2025, 12:20 BST

There are delays on the rail network due to problems with overhead wires between Preston and Lancaster.

The disruption started earlier this morning (May 29) and is affecting Avanti West Coast trains between Scotland, Preston and London Euston.

It is also affecting Northern routes between Manchester Airport and Windermere / Barrow-in-Furness, between York / Manchester Airport / Liverpool Lime Street and Blackpool North, and also between Preston and Blackpool South, as well as TransPennine Express routes between Manchester Airport and Glasgow Central / Edinburgh, and also between Liverpool Lime Street and Glasgow Central.

A National Rail spokesman said: “There are problems with the overhead wires in the Preston area, closing some lines running towards Lancaster.

Lancaster Railway Station.

“As a result of this, trains may be cancelled, severely delayed by up to 90 minutes or revised.

“Major disruption is expected to continue to impact services until 2pm.”

Services running between Lancaster and Barrow-in-Furness are not affected by this disruption.

For customer advice for Avanti West Coast, Northern and TransPennine Express visit https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/service-disruptions/preston-20250529/

