Radio station weekender coming to Morecambe Kings Arms

New Direction Radio weekender event is coming to Morecambe.

An online amateur radio station called New Direction Radio are hosting a free two day event at the Kings Arms, Morecambe on August Bank Holiday (August 23 and 24).

The radio station has a number of voluntary DJs from all over the UK including a few from Morecambe.

Over the two day event they will be covering a number of genres such as pop, dance, northern soul, ska, reggae, rock country, house, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s.

It will be a great two full days full of live DJs, great music, food and drink and plenty of laughs and banter.

The event will be from 12pm until midnight and is completely free.

People can find more information by visiting https://newdirectionradio.co.uk/ and can listen in online, on the app or on alexa.

Get the dates in your diary and come and join New Direction Radio for a weekend to remember!