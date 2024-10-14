Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new restaurant will open its doors in Lancaster this weekend.

7 Sins new street style food eaterie is the brainchild of three friends with many years experience in the hospitality industry.

It is located in Mary Street in the home of the former tapas restaurant, El Tapeo.

Gemma Proctor will be overseeing the bar and front of house, and cooking up a storm in the kitchen will be Gary Ellwood and Amber Bailey.

7 Sins in Mary Street, Lancaster, opens on Saturday.

You may remember Gary from being head chef at Oscar’s wine bar and then having his own kitchen at The Royal Hotel until Covid hit.

The trio say they share a passion to bring some vibrancy, colour and bold flavours to Lancaster’s bustling restaurant scene.

“You can join us from midday this Saturday (October 19) to experience our quirky out there decor, our delicious street food style menu including bao buns, ramen, burgers, authentic birria tacos, fried chicken, deliciously decadent deserts, classic cocktails and more,” said Amber.

"We cannot wait to show you all what we’ve created.”

7 Sins will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4pm to 10pm (food served until 9pm) and Fridays and Saturdays from midday to 10pm (food served until 9pm).

Bookings are now being taken. Call 01524 931725 or email [email protected]