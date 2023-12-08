A once popular Lancaster bar has gone on the market after standing empty for a number of years.

The former Friary – known as The Friary and Firkin when it first opened as a public house – closed in 2014 after a successful period as a drinking haunt.

Housed in a former 19th Century Church on St Leonard’s Gate, the quirky pub was popular with students and once had the largest projected screen in Lancaster – making it a regular choice for live sport viewing.

The impressive building, which is Grade 2 listed, boasts many period features such as an imposing and distinctive three stage tower. It dates from around 1879-81 and was originally built as a Congregational Church by JC Hetherington and GD Oliver of Carlisle, in free Early English style.

Originally known as Centenary Church, the building is in sandstone with slate roofs and red clay ridge tiles. It consists of a nave with aisles and a southwest steeple.

On the entrance front is a stunning triple lancet window, a rose window and two round-headed doorways. The right side has two storeys and five bays.

The steeple is 120 feet (37m) high with a three-stage tower containing one of the entrances. It has a corbelled parapet and octagonal corner turrets with spirelets. On the top is an octagonal broach spire.

The Friary is for sale for offers in the region of £550,000 with Fisher Wrathall Commercial, 82 Penny Street, Lancaster LA1 1XN. Call 01524 69922. Email [email protected]

