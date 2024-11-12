Queues outside Lancaster Waterstones as cricketing legend Jimmy Anderson signs new book for fans

There were queues outside the book store of people eager for Jimmy to sign their copy of his book.

In his book, cricketing great Jimmy Anderson recounts his remarkable story, from his early career at Lancashire to success with England and a quartet of stunning Ashes victories.

He said: “As a player, you don't get a chance to reflect much - there's always the next over to bowl, the next game to play - and so I can't wait to get into this, to tell the story of the journey so far, because it's been truly unforgettable.”

A story of dedication and resilience, Jimmy gives his unfiltered take on his experiences coming of age as a 15-year-old playing for Burnley Cricket Club, the astronomic ascent to making his international debut at twenty years old and every astonishing moment in the 21 years since.

The book is a no-holds-barred tell-all of one of the most extraordinary cricket careers of all time.

1 . Jimmy Anderson Jimmy Anderson meets fans and signs copies of his autobiography Finding The Edge at Waterstones in Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

