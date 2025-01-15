Quarter of ambulance patients arriving at Morecambe Bay hospitals delayed over an hour, new figures show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nearly a quarter of ambulance patients arriving at the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay were delayed by over an hour, new figures show.

It comes as ambulance handover times soared across England, with a health and social care think tank warning delays represent "a real safety risk for a lot of patients", and urged the Government to "think long term" to address the issue.

New NHS England figures show 23% of ambulances arriving at University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust took more than an hour to hand over patients in the week to January 5.

It was up from 10% the week before, and a rise from 13% across the same period last year.

An ambulance outside A & E at Royal Lancaster Infirmary. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard.

Meanwhile, across the country, 21% of NHS handovers to hospitals took longer than an hour, up from 13% the previous week and 16% over the same period the year before.

Danielle Jefferies, senior analyst at The King’s Fund, said ambulance handover delays "reflect pressures on the wider system", and warned of the risks they represent for patients.

She said: "It's a real safety risk for a lot of patients, particularly those on the back of ambulances as they could be some of the sickest patients we have in the system.

"So, for them to be waiting 30 minutes, hours or even longer, is a real safety concern, and probably quite scary as well."

She added longer ambulance handovers can also be "frustrating" for NHS staff who can wait hours with patients for them to be admitted instead of attending 999 calls.

Jefferies urged the Government to focus on a long term solution to ease hospital backlogs and increase space for acute patients and ambulances.

A College of Paramedics spokesperson said they were "very concerned" this winter would be "another extremely difficult one for patients and our members", and urged the Government to increase investment.

They said: "The increase in hospital handover delays risks patient harm, leading to an inability to reach patients in the community."

They called on the Government to "urgently address" issues faced by ambulance and emergency services, and to provide "desperately required and continued" investment.

Scott McLean, Chief Operating Officer, UHMBT, said: “Ambulance handover delays are not acceptable, and not what we would wish for anyone. From April to November 2024, we saw significant improvements in handover times, with 92% to 99% of handovers taking place within the hour.

“Following a deterioration in our position over winter, particularly in early December, we brought in measures at the beginning of January that have improved handover times. The last two weeks reported 88% to 91% within the hour and we’re confident this will continue.

“We continue to perform positively in comparison to other areas of the country and remain in the top 30% of NHS trusts in the North West for Type-1 discharge or transfer from the Emergency Department within four hours.

“We’re also grateful to the public for using services wisely – 999 in an emergency and NHS111 online for other health conditions.”

A North West Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We know these delays have a significant impact on patients and staff, and we continue to do all we can to address this.

“We are working with our colleagues in hospitals and other parts of the NHS to highlight the issues and make improvements.

"We have more ambulances out on the road and continue to make sure that people who do not need to go to hospital receive the right care closer to home, helping to reduce pressure on busy emergency departments. We have put additional measures in place so that patients who are waiting for an ambulance are regularly reviewed by a clinician to keep them as safe and well as possible.”

National guidance says patients arriving at an emergency department by ambulance must be handed over to A&E staff within 15 minutes.

Just 26% of ambulance handovers across England met this guideline.

Meanwhile, at University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, only 29% of ambulance handovers took 15 minutes or less last week.

An NHS spokesperson said there is "clearly much more still to do to reduce unacceptably long waits for patients in some areas of the country."

They added: "With increased demand and high bed occupancy in hospitals having a huge impact on handover times, NHS teams across the country are prioritising the sickest patients and doing all they can to prevent avoidable admissions."

They said emergency services staff are under immense pressure and have worked "tirelessly" to anticipate this busy winter.