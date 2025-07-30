Puppy now enjoying life in Morecambe after horrific beatings caught on camera

A puppy whose horrific beatings by his then owner were caught on video footage is now loving life in Morecambe and is the star of a new RSPCA video featuring Alesha Dixon.

The terrified Staffy-cross called Roy was rescued by the RSPCA after a concerned member of the public reported the pet was being subjected to horrific beatings.

Shocking footage showed a cowering Roy being hit and thrown to the floor by a man in an unprovoked attack.

Singer and TV personality Alesha Dixon was shown the attack as part of the RSPCA’s summer film launched this month to support the charity in raising vital funds to help rescue animals in need during its busiest time of year for cruelty.

As part of the film for the charity’s Summer Cruelty Campaign the Britain’s Got Talent judge watches in horror as footage shows the incident involving Roy which was investigated by the RSPCA.

From the sadness of seeing the awful incident unfold Alesha then goes on to enjoy an emotional meet up with the Staffie-cross who now lives with his new owners Daniel Wilson Woodward and husband Jason Woodward Wilson who adopted him in November.

Roy is now having the time of his life living beside the seaside in Morecambe with his dog pals Betty (a Beagle aged seven) and Archie (a Pointer aged 15).

Daniel, who runs Pick Up The Paws dog walking business with Jason, said: “We read about Roy and saw his cute face. We were really keen to meet him and we went to the RSPCA’s Lancashire East branch in Blackburn - a two hour round trip - about eight times before the adoption went through. Obviously after what had happened in his past we wanted him to be sure of us and we wanted to make sure he would be a perfect match - and he really is.

“Roy, Archie and Betty join us on our dog walks with our client’s pets and they all play together and get on so well.

“That first day we brought Roy home he just seemed to know he was now safe and we were all watching a film that evening and he just jumped on the settee and cuddled up to us - like he had a sense of relief and knew things were now going to be happy for him.

“He has brought so much happiness into our lives - he is so playful and loves chasing a ball but is so fast he can’t stop in time to catch it and ends up doing a roly poly.

“He also loves his food and knows when it is nearly dinner time as he will come and sit in front of you and stare with his big eyes. Then when you make his dinner he spins in a circle with his toes tapping on the floor before his bowl goes down.

“We were obviously upset to hear about his past but we know he can put that firmly behind him now thanks to the work of the RSPCA and we would always advocate that people adopt from rescues rather than buying a new pet.”

Support the RSPCA’s Summer Cruelty Appeal at https://www.rspca.org.uk/summercruelty?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=friendly&utm_campaign=pr_summerappeal