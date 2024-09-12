Pupils past, present and future of a Lancaster primary school invited to join 50th anniversary celebrations and open day

Pupils past, present and future of Caton Primary School are invited to join their 50th anniversary celebrations and open day.

The open event will be held on Saturday, October 5, from 10.30am-1.30pm.

Morecambe Brass Band is playing from 11am-12pm.

At midday, Chas Jacobs and the Mayor will unveil a specially commissioned painting that Chas has produced with the children to mark the 50th anniversary.

This will be followed by pupils singing.

Tours of the school will take place at 10.30am, 11.30am and 12.30pm.

There will be an exhibition of the school past and present which includes the contents of a time capsule from 1999.

Headteacher Gail Bowskill said recently: “As we approach our school's 50th anniversary celebrations, we discovered a time capsule from 25 years ago!

"We would love to make contact with the Class of '99 who wrote the letters contained within it: Edward Curwen, Ben France, James Taylor, Kirsty Macmillan, Ben Wetherell, Edwin Burrows, Ben Kenny, Kara Lamb, Helen Foxcroft, Heather Blenkinship, Lauren Kenny, Richard Armstrong, John Bassett, Sarah Unsworth, Katy Pearce, David Buckland, Ross Cantley and Leanne Ely.

"Please get in touch with us by calling the school or emailing [email protected]. We would love to hear from you.”

There will be cream teas, archery and forest activities.

There will be an official photograph taken of all past and present pupils and staff together.

Headteacher Gail Bowskill said: “We would love to see all former pupils, parents and staff at the celebrations, as well as the wider community - all of whom are very welcome to join in.”