Punk rock musical coming to Lancaster explores life of accused axe murderer Lizzie Borden

Lizzie explores the life of Lizzie Borden, who was accused of murdering her father and stepmother with an axe in the late summer of 1892.

The punk rock musical, which premiered in New York in 2009, delves into Lizzie’s complex psyche and speculates on the motivations she may have had: loss of inheritance, history of sexual abuse, oppression, and madness.

Lizzie, along with her older sister Emma, maid Bridget, and neighbour Alice, bring to life the infamous story supported on stage by an all-female band.

Lizzie will be directed and choreographed by Hope Mill Theatre co-founder William Whelton, and has music by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer and Alan Stevens Hewitt, lyrics by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer and Tim Maner and a book by Tim Maner.

Lauren Drew (SIX, Legally Blonde, The Voice) will play Lizzie, Maiya Quansah-Breed (SIX, Rent) is Alice, Shekinah McFarlane (SIX, Parade, The Voice) will play Emma, and Mairi Barclay (Pippin, Mother Goose) will take the role of Bridget. Joining the cast is Ayesha Patel (Broken Wings) as cover Bridget and Emma, and Emma Louise Hoey (Club Mex) as cover Lizzie and Alice.

Lizzie has swung her axe in over 60 cities, in six countries, in five languages, across four continents and has been honoured with dozens of awards including eight Best Musical Awards! (and she’s still swinging…)

Lizzie is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC. (www.broadwaylicensing.com).