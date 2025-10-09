Punk legends Sham 69 performing at Morecambe festival

Morecambe Punk Festival returns to the town in November.

Morecambe Punk Festival is from November 14-16 over three days at the Alhambra Morecambe, the main venue.

There will be a pre-show and aftershows at the Kings Arms Morecambe.

Thursday, November 13 will be the free pre-show at the Kings Arms in Morecambe.

On Friday, November 14, Saturday, November 15 and Sunday, November 16, aftershows are free with a Morecambe Punk Festival wristband.

Opening times for the festival are Friday from 1pm, Saturday from 11am and Sunday from 11am.

There will be more than 50 bands performing at the festival and headline acts are Sham 69, The Exploited, GBH, Peter & The Test Tube Babies, TV Smith, Dirt Box Disco, The Meffs, Slady, Split Dogs, Young Ones, Redeemon, Fatal Blow, Active Minds, Geoffrey Oi! Cott, Amass and Red Bricks (line-up subject to change).

Advance ticket prices are Friday £35, Saturday £40, Sunday £40, weekend pass £90.

Booking fee applies. Exchange tickets for wristbands at the ticket box; once wristbanded you can come and go.

On the door prices are to be confirmed.

The punk festival is family friendly, all ages are welcome.

Under 12s go free with an adult ticket (three child tickets with an adult weekend ticket; one child ticket with a day ticket).

Children must be accompanied by a parent/guardian (ID may be requested if a child appears older than 12).

For tickets visit https://www.seetickets.com/tour/morecambepunkfestival

Why not make a weekend of it—support Morecambe’s brilliant independents for food, drinks and pre-gig supplies, and check out the festival merch stalls.

Visit https://www.morecambepunkfestival.com/ for tickets and information.