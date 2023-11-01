Pull up a chair and listen to a classic ghost story at The Storey in Lancaster

ArtsGroupie and Thingwall Players chill the air with a selection of ghost stories for Christmas at The Storey in Lancaster.

A Christmas reading.

In the tradition of M.R James, Susan Hill and Charles Dickens, pull up a chair and engage in one of the oldest festive traditions, sharing a classic ghost story.

New material and a traditional classic will be read aloud by local writers John Maguire and David Griffiths.

John Maguire of Artsgroupie CIC said: “I grew up watching the BBC adaptations of Ghost Stories for Xmas, which drew me to the work of M.R James.

Ghost stories for Christmas will be read at The Storey in Lancaster.

"Nothing quite matches hearing a story being read aloud, pure classic storytelling.

"In an era where visual green screens can manifest all manner of horrors, I still feel nothing can chill more than your own imagination.”

Ghost Stories for Christmas comes to The Storey on Saturday, December 2 at 3pm and 9pm.

