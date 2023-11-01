News you can trust since 1837
Pull up a chair and listen to a classic ghost story at The Storey in Lancaster

ArtsGroupie and Thingwall Players chill the air with a selection of ghost stories for Christmas at The Storey in Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
Published 1st Nov 2023, 12:28 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 12:29 GMT
In the tradition of M.R James, Susan Hill and Charles Dickens, pull up a chair and engage in one of the oldest festive traditions, sharing a classic ghost story.

New material and a traditional classic will be read aloud by local writers John Maguire and David Griffiths.

John Maguire of Artsgroupie CIC said: “I grew up watching the BBC adaptations of Ghost Stories for Xmas, which drew me to the work of M.R James.

"Nothing quite matches hearing a story being read aloud, pure classic storytelling.

"In an era where visual green screens can manifest all manner of horrors, I still feel nothing can chill more than your own imagination.”

Ghost Stories for Christmas comes to The Storey on Saturday, December 2 at 3pm and 9pm.

For tickets visit https://ticketquarter.co.uk/Online/default.asp?BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::permalink=ghost-stories-for-xmas-storey&BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::context_id=AE75EFDD-4192-4FA7-9BBE-783AC836FA9E

