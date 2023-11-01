Pull up a chair and listen to a classic ghost story at The Storey in Lancaster
In the tradition of M.R James, Susan Hill and Charles Dickens, pull up a chair and engage in one of the oldest festive traditions, sharing a classic ghost story.
New material and a traditional classic will be read aloud by local writers John Maguire and David Griffiths.
John Maguire of Artsgroupie CIC said: “I grew up watching the BBC adaptations of Ghost Stories for Xmas, which drew me to the work of M.R James.
"Nothing quite matches hearing a story being read aloud, pure classic storytelling.
"In an era where visual green screens can manifest all manner of horrors, I still feel nothing can chill more than your own imagination.”
Ghost Stories for Christmas comes to The Storey on Saturday, December 2 at 3pm and 9pm.