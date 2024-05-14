Public warned not to be alarmed as 'abseilers’ descend from top of Lancaster wind turbine

The wind turbine at Lancaster University where there will be a rescue exercise on Thursday, May 16. Picture from Lancaster University.

If you spot emergency services and abseiling figures at the Lancaster University wind turbine on Thursday May 16, please don’t be alarmed.

It’s a planned rescue exercise at the wind turbine.

The exercise will feature a rope rescue of dummies from the top of the tower and at different landings inside the tower.

If you are in the area, you may see figures abseiling or being lowered from the back of the turbine during the day.

There will also be a visible emergency services presence at both the wind turbine and the Hazelrigg Field Station.