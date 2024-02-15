Public transport misery forces Lancaster wheelchair user to give up singing in the choir she loves

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wheelchair users, who are missing out on opportunities to socialise because they can’t find suitable transport, are invited to a Community Conversation about disability access on February 29.

Recently, a partially sighted Lancaster woman with Multiple Sclerosis was forced to give up singing in a choir because wheelchair accessible transport was unavailable.

Jackie Preston, 54, has stopped attending the Millennium Choir at The Gregson in winter because the bus she needs for the return journey stops running before choir finishes.

Jackie Preston. Photo by Janine Bebbington.

She’s tried all local taxis without success.

“I would normally get a taxi home but I’ve learnt that there are no taxis on a Monday night so I’ve given up,” said Jackie.

“I still go out but not as much. If I can’t get somewhere on a bus, I don’t go.”

Jackie’s transport difficulties were also highlighted when she wanted to sing in a concert with Barton Road Community Choir.

John Greenwood, a volunteer driver for St Thomas's Church with the wheelchair accessible vehicle they recently bought.

She had to leave earlier than other participants without anyone available to take her home in time for a carer appointment.

Barton Road Centre appealed on Facebook and St Thomas’s Church came to Jackie’s aid.

They had been forced into buying their own accessible vehicle as they had encountered similar difficulties when wheelchair users wanted to attend their Thursdays

at St T’s events and church services.

Lancaster City Council's Disability Champion, Councillor Abi Mills.

St Thomas’s 3rd Age Minister, Jeanette Main, and others were spending hours trying to book wheelchair accessible taxis to no avail and one Nazareth House

resident was in tears as she waited in vain for a taxi to church.

“It meant such a lot to her to socialise with her friends,” said Jeanette.

On at least four occasions wheelchair accessible taxis were available to take the resident to church but not drive her back so a former curate pushed her home to

Nazareth House.

St Thomas’s decided to buy a secondhand Renault Kangoo which accommodates a driver, one wheelchair user and three seated passengers.

They have six volunteer drivers including Jeanette who helped Jackie after seeing the Facebook appeal.

Lancaster City Council is the licensing authority for taxis and on its current list, there are 15 taxis, four private hire vehicles and four private hire operators which are wheelchair accessible.

However passengers have complained that even if bookings are made, they can be cancelled at short notice.

The council says it is aware that some people have been frustrated when trying to book a suitable wheelchair accessible taxi.

“We work closely with the trade and wish to help minimise inequality and help ensure the best possible service is provided to all. However, we also recognise that

taxi operators and drivers are independent businesses and therefore are not controlled by the council.”

To try to find a solution to access difficulties experienced by disabled people, a Community Conversation has been organised by Councillor Abi Mills, the council’s Disability Champion.

“Maybe the time has come when there needs to be more creative transport solutions so I’m looking forward to finding out what they might be,” said Coun Mills.

Places at the event, at Lancaster University Management School, are limited and need to be pre-booked.