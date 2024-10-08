Public invited to have their say on plans for a new neighbourhood in East Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents are being asked for their views on plans for a new neighbourhood in East Lancaster.

Housebuilder Persimmon is asking residents and local stakeholders to share their thoughts on their emerging proposals.

The site for the proposed new development, known as the East Lancaster Strategic Site in the Lancaster District Local Plan (Policy SG7), sits to the north east of the city between the M6 and Caton Road.

Persimmon say their plans would provide approximately 1,000 new homes including affordable housing, as well as extensive green space, community facilities and a new primary school.

The development would also relocate Lansil Sports and Social Club and the golf course. Picture: Google

They have now launched a public consultation regarding their plans for the site.

A spokesperson said: “We look forward to hearing from and meeting local residents so they can help us shape the future of the new neighbourhood as we develop our plans for the site.”

Residents can find out more about the proposals and share their feedback on the public consultation website at east-lancaster.co.uk.

Two public exhibition events are also being held where people will be able to speak to a member of the development team if they would like to do so.

The first will take place at Castle View Primary School in Keswick Road on Wednesday October 16 from 4.30pm to 8pm.

The second event will be held at the Holiday Inn on Caton Road on Thursday October 17 from 4pm to 8pm.

Feedback can also be provided by email to [email protected], by phone on 0800 080 3267 or by post to Freepost DEVCOMMS.