Public inquiry under way after Lancaster homes plan refused

A public inquiry is under way after developers who want to build 27 specialist bungalows for older people in Hest Bank were refused planning permission.

Applethwaite Ltd want to build 27 bungalows for retired and older people with associated roads, car parking, landscaping and access from Sea View Close on land west of Sea View Drive in Hest Bank, and submitted a planning application to Lancaster City Council in August 2022.

In an opening statement on behalf of the city council at the public inquiry at Lancaster Town Hall, which started on January 14, it said: “[The planning application] was refused on January 10 2023 following a resolution at the Planning Regulatory Committee including reasons on green belt, landscape, highways and flood risk.

"This development and this site have been repeatedly promoted on the same arguments to a Local Plan inspector, a Neighbourhood Plan examiner and to the local planning authority and routinely and comprehensively dismissed.

An aerial view of the site looking south east December 2023. Picture courtesy of Applethwaite Ltd.

"It is plain that the benefits do not clearly outweigh the harm to the green belt and any other harm and so the appeal should be dismissed.”

A local resident said: “This is a ground breaking discussion, on the back of Labour stating that more houses are needed to be built, where the Slyne with Hest Parish Council Neighbourhood Plan has been agreed, and where particular pieces of land have been earmarked not to be built on by Lancaster City Council.

“Lancaster planning are stating the importance to keep this location as a rural and natural aspect, where houses do not obscure this view from the Lancaster Canal.

"Changing the character of the land and re-cultivating this landscape to the planning application specifications, will, in my opinion, in all likelihood destroy the kingfishers habitat.

"I think this has a national concern if developers are allowed to persuade local planning departments to go against locally agreed neighbourhood planning purely on the whim of the governments consensus of that day and where the environment and future planning becomes irrelevant.”

Applethwaite Ltd said in their planning statement in 2023: “Applethwaite has become an unparalleled developer of high quality traditional bungalows for retired and older people over the age of 55 which mainstream house builders do not provide.

"Two developments are within Lancaster district at Chapelside, Chapel Lane, Ellel, which was completed in 2020, and a pending scheme on land south of Hawthorn Drive at Brookhouse.

"These are both good examples of how the proposed development in this application at Sea View Drive, Hest Bank, will be designed and built, and what its finished appearance and character as a living environment and community for retired and older people, will be once complete and occupied.

Applethwaite’s planning application to build 27 new bungalows in Hest Bank was refused on January 10 2023.

A planning report at the time said there had been 32 objections to the proposals, based on the potential loss of green belt land, worries over extra traffic and access to Sea View Drive already being difficult, the presence of great crested newts in most gardens on the road and because the sewerage system was at capacity.

Applethwaite Ltd have been approached for comment.

The public inquiry is expected to last seven days.

View the Planning Inspectorate report at https://planningdocstest.lancaster.gov.uk/PublicAccess_Live/Document/ViewDocument?id=E9DFD4C0ADAA4DC6B47DDE65BF80E3BA