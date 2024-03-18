Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nina Matsunaga, chef-owner of The Black Bull at Sedbergh, said it was ‘pretty amazing’ to make the grade for the awards list which was compiled by Champagne Ayala and SquareMeal to mark International Women’s Day 2024.

This year’s rundown includes Michelin-starred legends and fine dining champions as well as emerging talent, many of whom are mixing up traditional techniques and combining them with new ways of presenting food.

An awards spokesperson said: “While it feels slightly unnatural to select and celebrate people based on their gender, when we started the Female Chef Awards, we did so to readdress the balance. You see, as with many professions across the UK, women are hugely underrepresented in the world of cheffing.”

Nina Matsunaga, co-owner and chef at The Black Bull in Sedbergh, Cumbria. Picture: Amanda Farnese-Heath Photography

However, thankfully among those breaking the mould is Nina whose use of flavours from her Japanese and German heritage, underpinned by her use of the very best seasonal British ingredients, has won her critical acclaim.

Nina said: ‘’I certainly didn’t expect to be listed among the UK’s top 40 female chefs list. Being in the company of some of the industry’s iconic female chefs is pretty amazing.‘’