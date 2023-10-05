Psychic medium Jeanette "The Gift" Greenough is coming to Lancaster.

Jeanette "The Gift" Greenough is coming to perform at The Storey in Lancaster on October 26.

Jeanette has had "The Gift" since childhood and she will be sharing it with the people of Lancaster at this intimate venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These smaller venues mean that there is a greater chance that you could receive a message and if you do, Jeanette will try to give you supporting evidence in the form of names and things that only you would know.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She feels that giving this information is the best way of helping people understand the messages that come through.The show is not scary and Jeanette always works within strict guidelines, so there is no need to be worried about coming along for the first time.

Jeanette comes to the auditorium at The Storey in Lancaster on October 26, doors open 6.15pm and the show starts 6.45pm.