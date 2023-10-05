News you can trust since 1837
Psychic medium night at The Storey in Lancaster

A psychic medium is coming to Lancaster to share her 'gift’.
By Michelle Blade
Published 5th Oct 2023, 15:14 BST- 1 min read
Psychic medium Jeanette "The Gift" Greenough is coming to Lancaster.
Psychic medium Jeanette "The Gift" Greenough is coming to Lancaster.

Jeanette "The Gift" Greenough is coming to perform at The Storey in Lancaster on October 26.

Jeanette has had "The Gift" since childhood and she will be sharing it with the people of Lancaster at this intimate venue.

These smaller venues mean that there is a greater chance that you could receive a message and if you do, Jeanette will try to give you supporting evidence in the form of names and things that only you would know.

She feels that giving this information is the best way of helping people understand the messages that come through.The show is not scary and Jeanette always works within strict guidelines, so there is no need to be worried about coming along for the first time.

Jeanette comes to the auditorium at The Storey in Lancaster on October 26, doors open 6.15pm and the show starts 6.45pm.

For tickets visit https://www.jeanettethegift.com/dates.html

