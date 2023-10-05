Psychic medium night at The Storey in Lancaster
Jeanette "The Gift" Greenough is coming to perform at The Storey in Lancaster on October 26.
Jeanette has had "The Gift" since childhood and she will be sharing it with the people of Lancaster at this intimate venue.
These smaller venues mean that there is a greater chance that you could receive a message and if you do, Jeanette will try to give you supporting evidence in the form of names and things that only you would know.
She feels that giving this information is the best way of helping people understand the messages that come through.The show is not scary and Jeanette always works within strict guidelines, so there is no need to be worried about coming along for the first time.
Jeanette comes to the auditorium at The Storey in Lancaster on October 26, doors open 6.15pm and the show starts 6.45pm.
For tickets visit https://www.jeanettethegift.com/dates.html