£750k superb family home in Lancaster comes complete with swimming pool and paddock

Built as a bespoke property to exacting standards, Geiranger is set amongst 1.09 acres of land with an adjoining paddock which is ideally suited for equestrian, amenity or potential development.

The house will appeal to those looking for a superb family home in a semi-rural setting and yet still highly accessible.

Geiranger offers a warm welcome from the moment you step in the door with a large central hallway featuring a curved staircase, which is a fine example of time-honoured craftmanship.

The property has substantial living space providing three reception rooms to the ground floor and four bedrooms to the first floor.

Outside, as well as mature gardens and the adjoining paddock, there is a swimming pool and ample garage space.

Geiranger is marketed by Armitstead Barnett, Kendal with a guide price of £750,000. Call 01539 751993 or email [email protected]

