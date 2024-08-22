Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new initiative aimed at reducing anti-social behaviour (ASB) in Morecambe has received a significant financial boost.

A £6,000 match-funded grant from the Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), Clive Grunshaw, and Morecambe Business Improvement District (BID) is enabling the Good Things Collective to deliver a series of workshops throughout August.

The workshops will focus on providing practical tools and strategies to businesses and community groups to help them address and prevent anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By working collaboratively, the aim is to create a safer and more welcoming environment for residents and visitors alike.

Workshops tackling anti-social behaviour will be held in Morecambe throughout August.

Clive Grunshaw, Lancashire PCC, said: “I'm delighted to support this project which can make a big difference for local areas like Morecambe, lessen the demand on officers by preventing crime, and deliver value for money.

"Anti-social behaviour can have a devastating impact on people's lives and I'm committed to working with partners to tackle what is consistently one of the top priorities the public want to see dealt with. These workshops are engaging and empowering young people in the areas they live, which can only be a good thing.

"As Commissioner, making Lancashire a safer place to live is my primary aim. This can only be achieved by getting upstream and having strong leadership, a strong police force, and strong deterrents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruth Wilkinson, Chair of Morecambe BID, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with the Police and Crime Commissioner and Good Things Collective on this initiative. By investing in our community and providing practical support, we can work together to create a more vibrant and safer Morecambe.”

Workshops to tackle anti-social behaviour will be held in Morecambe throughout August.

Jo Bambrough, from the Good Things Collective, said: “We are excited to be delivering these workshops with the support of the PCC and Morecambe BID.

"The programme will give young people a chance to learn and develop new skills and interests and provides a safe environment for them to connect with peers off the streets with an experienced team.“Where possible we will support young people developing plans to create work that helps improve the environment in Morecambe and identify outcomes in terms of participation in these projects, young enterprise challenges are also a potential theme depending on how well young people engage within the sessions.

"And funds raised would be put towards future sessions and give the young people a sense of achievement and confidence, helping them to become better able to make positive decisions.”

The workshops will cover a range of topics, including ASB prevention, conflict resolution, and community safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sessions will be running on Thursday and Friday night’s from 6pm-9pm throughout August at Good Things Studio’s on Northumberland Street, LA4 4AU.

For further details about the workshops please contact Good Things Collective by emailing [email protected] or drop them a message on 07743 782526.