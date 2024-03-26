£66k boost for two popular swimming pools in North Yorkshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ingleton Outdoor Swimming Pool and Settle Swimming Pool have received £44,911 and £21,000 respectively to relieve financial pressure by improving energy efficiency and reducing running costs.
The grants from the Government’s Swimming Pool Support Fund, which has invested £80 million into 442 swimming pools across the country, will be used to install Photo Voltaic (PV) panels at both facilities, as well as pool covers at Ingleton’s outdoor venue.
“These popular facilities offer a variety of fantastic services for residents and local schools to enjoy, not just as pools but hubs for the local community,” said Julian Smith, MP for Skipton and Ripon.
“This funding will go a long way to improving their energy efficiency and reducing running costs, paving the way to a more financially and environmentally sustainable future.
“I applaud the dedicated staff and volunteers for all their hard work.”