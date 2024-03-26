Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ingleton Outdoor Swimming Pool and Settle Swimming Pool have received £44,911 and £21,000 respectively to relieve financial pressure by improving energy efficiency and reducing running costs.

The grants from the Government’s Swimming Pool Support Fund, which has invested £80 million into 442 swimming pools across the country, will be used to install Photo Voltaic (PV) panels at both facilities, as well as pool covers at Ingleton’s outdoor venue.

“These popular facilities offer a variety of fantastic services for residents and local schools to enjoy, not just as pools but hubs for the local community,” said Julian Smith, MP for Skipton and Ripon.

Julian Smith, MP for Skipton and Ripon, meets representatives from Settle Swimming Pool at one of his surgeries.

“This funding will go a long way to improving their energy efficiency and reducing running costs, paving the way to a more financially and environmentally sustainable future.