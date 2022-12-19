The double fronted mid terrace property on West End Road in Morecambe is currently a family run guest house known as 'The Glenthorn Hotel'.

Key features are:

*Large, double fronted mid terrace property

The dining room at The Glenthorn Hotel in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of R & B Estates, Lancaster.

*22 guest bedrooms with en suite facilities

*Spacious owner’s accommodation

*Situated minute’s walk from seafront

*Currently run as a guest house ‘The Glenthorn Hotel’

The double bay fronted property on West End Road in Morecambe - The Glenthorn Hotel. Picture courtesy of R & B Estates, Lancaster.

*Guest lounge, dining room, games room and bar

*Front patios and enclosed rear patio yard

*Fantastic business opportunity

This guest house boasts great business prospects with accommodation set over five storeys.

The lounge area at The Glenthorn Hotel in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of R & B Estates, Lancaster.

Upon entrance to the property, there is a reception area and main entrance hall leading to a guest lounge area, a dining room, a games room and a bar.

The first, second and third floors comprise of 22 guest bedrooms, each with en suite facilities.

The property also benefits from owners accommodation to the lower ground floor with rooms including two reception rooms, a fitted kitchen and laundry room, two bathrooms and five bedrooms.Externally, to the rear, the property has an enclosed patio yard and space for parking for approximately four vehicles.

To the front aspect there are two paved patio seating areas, ideal for use by visitors.The guest house has an excellent reputation with repeat custom and fantastic reviews on online portals such as TripAdvisor and Booking.com.Situated within a minutes’ walk from the sea front, the property is in a great location close to all local amenities including shops, cafes, Post Office, train station and bus routes. The area has also particularly benefited from ‘The Bay Gateway’, which now links the Morecambe and Heysham areas to the M6 motorway, providing improved access to the Lake District and areas further afield.Morecambe Promenade has undergone considerable redevelopment over the past few years with various events such as the nationally acclaimed Vintage Festival, Kite Festival and Morecambe Carnival now drawing in large numbers of visitors to the area.

The bar area at The Glenthorn Hotel in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of R & B Estates, Lancaster.

The Glenthorn Hotel in Morecambe is for sale for £650,000 through agents R & B Estates, Lancaster.

See the property listing on Rightmove here

The games room at The Glenthorn Hotel, Morecambe. Picture courtesy of R & B Estates, Lancaster.

The bar seating area at The Glenthorn Hotel in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of R & B Estates, Lancaster.

One of the 22 bedrooms at the hotel in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of R & B Estates, Lancaster.

A bedroom at the hotel in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of R & B Estates, Lancaster.

The rear patio area at The Glenthorn Hotel in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of R & B Estates, Lancaster.

