News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

£650k price tag for 22-bedroom Morecambe hotel

A family run guest house in the West End of Morecambe is up for sale for £650,000.

By Michelle Blade
3 hours ago - 2 min read
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 12:34pm

The double fronted mid terrace property on West End Road in Morecambe is currently a family run guest house known as 'The Glenthorn Hotel'.

Key features are:

Hide Ad

*Large, double fronted mid terrace property

The dining room at The Glenthorn Hotel in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of R & B Estates, Lancaster.
Most Popular

*22 guest bedrooms with en suite facilities

*Spacious owner’s accommodation

Hide Ad

*Situated minute’s walk from seafront

*Currently run as a guest house ‘The Glenthorn Hotel’

Hide Ad
The double bay fronted property on West End Road in Morecambe - The Glenthorn Hotel. Picture courtesy of R & B Estates, Lancaster.

*Guest lounge, dining room, games room and bar

Hide Ad

*Front patios and enclosed rear patio yard

*Fantastic business opportunity

Hide Ad

This guest house boasts great business prospects with accommodation set over five storeys.

The lounge area at The Glenthorn Hotel in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of R & B Estates, Lancaster.
Hide Ad

Upon entrance to the property, there is a reception area and main entrance hall leading to a guest lounge area, a dining room, a games room and a bar.

The first, second and third floors comprise of 22 guest bedrooms, each with en suite facilities.

Hide Ad

The property also benefits from owners accommodation to the lower ground floor with rooms including two reception rooms, a fitted kitchen and laundry room, two bathrooms and five bedrooms.Externally, to the rear, the property has an enclosed patio yard and space for parking for approximately four vehicles.

To the front aspect there are two paved patio seating areas, ideal for use by visitors.The guest house has an excellent reputation with repeat custom and fantastic reviews on online portals such as TripAdvisor and Booking.com.Situated within a minutes’ walk from the sea front, the property is in a great location close to all local amenities including shops, cafes, Post Office, train station and bus routes. The area has also particularly benefited from ‘The Bay Gateway’, which now links the Morecambe and Heysham areas to the M6 motorway, providing improved access to the Lake District and areas further afield.Morecambe Promenade has undergone considerable redevelopment over the past few years with various events such as the nationally acclaimed Vintage Festival, Kite Festival and Morecambe Carnival now drawing in large numbers of visitors to the area.

Hide Ad
The bar area at The Glenthorn Hotel in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of R & B Estates, Lancaster.

The Glenthorn Hotel in Morecambe is for sale for £650,000 through agents R & B Estates, Lancaster.

Hide Ad

See the property listing on Rightmove here

The games room at The Glenthorn Hotel, Morecambe. Picture courtesy of R & B Estates, Lancaster.
Hide Ad
The bar seating area at The Glenthorn Hotel in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of R & B Estates, Lancaster.
One of the 22 bedrooms at the hotel in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of R & B Estates, Lancaster.
Hide Ad
A bedroom at the hotel in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of R & B Estates, Lancaster.
The rear patio area at The Glenthorn Hotel in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of R & B Estates, Lancaster.
Hide Ad
A view of the front of the hotel looking towards the seafront in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of R & B Estates, Lancaster.
MorecambeWest EndLake DistrictHeyshamMorecambe Carnival