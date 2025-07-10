£60k playground and community orchard unveiled in Lancaster village

A tired and under-used Warton field has been transformed into a haven for children thanks to a huge community effort and a £60k cash injection.

The locals’ dream of a brand-new playground, complete with swings, slide, and a climbing frame, football goal posts, and a community orchard has become a reality after Lancaster City Council worked with The Friends of The Roods to transform the empty patch of land in the village.

Residents seized the opportunity to create a good and safe space for their children to play and formed The Friends of The Roods Playing Field, working alongside the council.

The field has been tidied up, play equipment installed, a wildflower area and a community orchard created with a new accessible path installed.

Council officers Kathryn Taylor and Helen Brister on the left and right, with Emma Taylor of Friends of the Roods Playing Field in the middle.

Councillor Paul Hart, Cabinet Member with responsibility for Environmental Services, said: “We are thrilled to have worked with the Friends group to develop the plans, help secure the funding, and see this under-used field transformed into a wonderful place for children and families to enjoy.

“Having spaces such as this are important to the council as part of a healthy lifestyle and we know that parks and playgrounds are highly valued by residents.

“We would like to say thank you to our fellow cabinet member councillor, Sue Tyldsley and the Friends of The Roods for all their hard work and it demonstrates the excellent results that can be achieved when local communities and the city council work side-by-side.”

The Friends of The Roods spent two years fundraising, which included community events, such as coffee mornings, and successfully scooping funding, with £40k secured from the Lancashire Environmental Fund, £19k Walney Extension Community Fund and £3k from The Elizabeth and Richard Wilson Charitable Trust.

Emma Taylor , chair of Friends of Roods Playing Field, said: "I would just like to say a massive thank you to everyone who helped, it was a real community effort and it couldn't haven't been done without a lot of people.

“To everyone who helped fundraise, volunteered to help out, to the council, councillor Sue Tyldsley and now MP Lizzi Collinge, who as a county councillor helped get a dropped curb to improve the access.

“It has been a real success and now gives the kids a safe place to play and somewhere for teenagers to have a kick about."

Lancaster City Council also put The Friends of The Roods and its chair Emma Taylor forward for Lancaster District CVS Fundraiser Of The Year for their efforts of raising £60,000 to make their vision a reality for local children.

The council is extremely delighted that the group won and were recognised for their fantastic fundraising and hard work.