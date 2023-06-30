The branch now has an increased product range and an enhanced ironmongery and door offering.

Simon Walling, managing director of Haldane Fisher England and Isle of Man, as well as timber merchant GE Robinson, said: “Ensuring the highest standards of customer service and satisfaction is a top priority for us at Haldane Fisher, and the recent refurbishment of our Garstang branch was designed with this in mind.

“These completed works will deliver an even more convenient and efficient shopping experience for everyone who visits our Garstang branch, offering access to everything they may require under one roof.”

The Garstang timber and building merchant has had a £600k investment to boost stock.

This latest news forms part of Haldane Fisher’s long-term growth strategy, which will see over £50 million spent on whole group development over the next five years.

Simon continued: “This is an exciting time at our Garstang location, and our experienced and knowledgeable team are very much looking forward to welcoming customers to our revitalized branch.”

Haldane Fisher is one of the leading independent suppliers to the construction industry in the UK.

The business supplies a vast array of products, from building materials, plumbing and heating, and home improvement products, to internal finishes such as bathrooms, doors, and floors.

Haldane Fisher also imports timber and timber products and is a leading manufacturer of machined timber.

Haldane Group serves both trade and the general public, with 22 branches across England, Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man supplying 13,000 products across 800 brands.

For more information please visit https://www.haldane-fisher.com/