Completed in 2008, Hoggett Barn at Burrow Heights Farm has been transformed into a stylish modern home but still retains character features and charm.

Meticulously maintained throughout, the Lancaster property is in a great location surrounded by open fields, yet only a five minute drive into the centre of Lancaster.

Stone flagged floors in the entrance porch set the tone of what is to come. The impressive central hallway boasts a stunning exposed glass balustrade staircase and tasteful stone wall detailing

The open plan kitchen/diner at the rear of the property is ideally designed for modern day family living, with an exposed stone pillar with inset log burner fire as a main feature.

The master bedroom is particularly noteworthy being of wonderful proportions with a connecting dressing room including fitted hanging and shelving, and a luxurious Villeroy & Boch en suite bathroom

Outdoors, the private landscaped gardens are great for al fresco dining with family and friends..

The separate spacious double garage is an added bonus to Hoggett Barn with ample space for cars and bikes.

There is approved planning permission currently in place to convert a loft room in the garage.

Hoggett Barn, Burrow Heights Farm, Burrow Heights Lane, Lancaster, is on the market with Fine & Country for a guide price of £535,000.

Call 01524 380560 or email [email protected]

1 . Hoggett Barn, Burrow Heights Farm, Burrow Heights Lane, Lancaster Hoggett Barn benefits from a lovely semi rural location surrounded by open fields but is still only a five minute drive into the centre of Lancaster. Photo: Fine & Country Lancaster Photo Sales

2 . Hoggett Barn, Burrow Heights Farm, Burrow Heights Lane, Lancaster - Photo: Fine & Country Lancaster Photo Sales

3 . Hoggett Barn, Burrow Heights Farm, Burrow Heights Lane, Lancaster - Photo: Fine & Country Lancaster Photo Sales

4 . Hoggett Barn, Burrow Heights Farm, Burrow Heights Lane, Lancaster - Photo: Fine & Country Lancaster Photo Sales