The Volvo was stopped just off junction 34 of the M6 at Lancaster and police discovered the driver had no licence or insurance.

Officers searched the car and found a bag hidden in the footwell containing around £50,000 in cash.

A 24-year-old man from West Bromwich was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

Stop check conducted on this Volvo just off junction 34 M6 at Lancaster. Picture from Lancs Road Police.

He has since been bailed, pending further enquiries, until June 18.

The car was also seized.

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted: “Stop check conducted on this Volvo just off junction 34 M6 at Lancaster.

"The driver had no licence or insurance.

"A large carrier bag of cash was discovered in the passenger footwell.