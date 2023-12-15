£500k price tag for beautiful home set in the stunning grounds of historic hall near Carnforth

The grounds of historic Capernwray Hall play host to this attractive three bedroom semi-detached barn conversion.

Internally, the accommodation comprises a light and airy entrance hallway, cloakroom, three double bedrooms with en suite to the master and a family bathroom.

To the first floor is a spacious lounge and a wow factor dining kitchen with integrated appliances, utility area and a WC. The property has a well maintained rear garden, driveway and separate garage.

Capernwray Court at Borwick Road, near Carnforth, is for sale with Farrell Heyworth priced £500,000. Call or WhatsApp on 01524 736777

About Capernwray Hall

A Grade 2 listed building, Capernwray Hall was built in the 1800s as a private home.

Its grounds consist of about 70 hectares of land sloping down to the River Keer.

It is currently used as a Christian bible school and holiday centre.

1 . Capernwray Court The property is in Borwick Road, Carnforth. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales