A new £4.5 million apartment project in Morecambe is now ready for residents.

Bay Mill comprises 42 one to two-bedroom apartments at Bold Street in the West End.

The new properties are in addition to an existing 107 homes that Placefirst also developed and now manages at its West End neighbourhood nearby.

Working closely with Lancaster City Council, Bay Mill saw 0.27 hectares of brownfield land transformed to create the brand new residential community.

Bay Mill in Bold Street, Morecambe.

The development, named after the area’s history as home to Lancashire’s famous mills, offers homes within walking distance from the seafront with 50% of apartments let across the whole scheme.

The energy-efficient homes also feature EV charging points and solar panels, alongside bike storage to encourage greener travel. Residential parking is included across the scheme.

Lancaster City Council and Placefirst say they worked closely to develop plans which support the town’s wider regeneration ambitions, after the local authority had spent many years looking for a solution for the site.

“Increasing the availability of high-quality housing that delivers lasting value for residents and the wider community requires collective effort,” said Phil Jones, projects director at Placefirst.

"To deliver houses in the right locations that truly meet local needs, partnerships are key – and Bay Mill is a great example of why.

“Our collaboration with Lancaster City Council enabled us to identify suitable land in an ideal area, allowing us to provide apartments where they are most needed.

“As local authorities across the country consider how to boost housing supply, and our sector seeks to go even further to bolster its response to housing demand, private-public partnerships will be vital in successful delivery.”

With an EPC B rating, Placefirst says the scheme offers an environmentally sustainable solution to the housing crisis.