Units 1 and 2 Lunedale House on Market Street in the centre of Morecambe are being sold together for a price of around £450,000.

Fisher Wrathall Commercial who are marketing the unit have said the premises are substantial with potential to alter the first floor areas into residential accommodation.

They said they understand planning approval has already been given for conversion of all the upper parts into three apartments.

Any queries as to use should be directed to the local planning authority.

The premises are within a short walk of the promenade and sea views.

The units are opposite Subway and the entrance to the Arndale Centre.

The rear service road is known as Derby Street.

There is extensive accommodation on both ground and first floor levels offering excellent potential and it would be ideal as an investment or for owner occupation.

Unit 1 which is a former estate agency, is end terraced and offers some 2145 square feet or thereabouts overall.

Unit 2 is currently occupied by Wolfwood who are asking for an extension of their lease.

Morecambe is benefiting from ongoing development and regeneration initiatives including the proposed Eden Project Morecambe for which some funding has recently been granted.

Designed to take into account the ecology of the Bay, Eden Project Morecambe will further enhance the tourist and resident attraction of Morecambe.

Viewing of Units 1 and 2 Lunedale House is strictly by appointment with Fisher Wrathall Commercial, 82 Penny Street, Lancaster, LA1 1XN.

Please call 01524 69922 to arrange or email: [email protected].