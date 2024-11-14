Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A major £450,000 fundraising appeal is being launched to keep alive the dream of reopening a vital Lancaster community facility in time for its 40th anniversary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancaster Music Co-op was made homeless in 2018 after its premises were deemed unsafe and it was issued with an eviction notice by Lancaster City Council. But amid a groundswell of community support, city councillors voted to rip up an eviction order later that year, take on the most significant structural repairs, and grant a long-term lease to the non-profit rehearsal facility and recording studio.

However, no repairs were undertaken and after the council admitted it could not afford to carry them out, the co-op team finally signed a 99-year lease with the local authority last year after agreeing to take on the huge responsibility of funding and carrying out the renovation work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With work on major repairs to the building finally under way – fuelled by fundraising and £1.2m from the government Community Ownership Fund, UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Lancaster High Street Heritage Action Zone and city council – it was hoped the facility would reopen next year.

The Lancaster Music Co-op team.

But the co-op team has now been left reeling by the news that another £450,000 is needed to refurbish the interior of the Lodge Street premises, sparking the new fundraising appeal.

The appeal is being launched alongside a drive to recruit new volunteers with a Volunteers Night taking place at The Pub on China Street from 7-9pm on Thursday November 21.

“We had no idea when we embarked on the external refurbishment that such strict and expensive building regulations would be in place for the internal refit,” said co-op director, Holly Blackwell, also one-half of nationally acclaimed local psychedelic punk duo The Lovely Eggs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The original rehearsal rooms and studio in the Co-op were originally built for less than £3,000 in the 1980s, and we were thinking around £100,000 would do it. We were shocked when we were told the likely cost.

“It’s not the news we wanted but we have come so far over the last few years, overcoming so many setbacks and delays with the amazing support of the local community - there can be no turning back now.”

Fellow director Derek Meins added: “It feels like we need one huge final fundraising push in the coming months to get over the line and restore the co-op to its rightful place at the heart of Lancaster’s music community in time for its 40th anniversary next year.

“The goodwill and support we have received from the local community in recent years, including at our monthly music nights at The Pub and at our ‘takeover’ of Kanteena during Lancaster Music Festival, has been phenomenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not just about money – we also urgently need new volunteers to join our team, and we want to involve the whole community in our reopening plans.

“I’d urge anyone who is willing to give up a bit of time each week to help the co-op to come along to our Volunteer Night or drop us a line.

"You don't need to be a musician or into music to get involved.”

Anyone who can offer their time or skills will be welcome, and the co-op is particularly keen to hear from people experienced in financial planning and business, fundraising or marketing.

Further details will be available at the Volunteer Night along with an update on progress with the building renovation.

If you’re unable to attend the Volunteer Night, but would still like to express an interest in helping out or making a donation, you can email [email protected]

You can also donate to the appeal at the co-op’s GoFundMe page.