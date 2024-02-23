£365k price tag for this truly luxurious Morecambe family home that comes complete with a hot tub

With a price guide of £365,000, 34 Cathedral Drive boasts an array of impressive features and modern conveniences that make it truly special – and it’s also got a great location in the sought after area of Heaton-with-Oxcliffe.

A spacious entrance hallway greets you leading to a home office, lounge with a feature log effect fire, and a stunning open-plan kitchen/diner and family room.

The kitchen boasts a range of fitted cabinets, quartz work surfaces and top-of-the-line appliances, making it a chef's delight. Bi-fold doors in the family room lead to the garden complete with hot tub.

Upstairs, you'll find four double bedrooms including a master bedroom with an en suite shower room, and a family bathroom. The master bedroom features built-in high-end sliding wardrobes.

Underfloor heating in the bathrooms, along with air conditioning on the ground floor and in two of the bedrooms, is a massive bonus.

There’s also plenty of parking space with a large driveway at the front of the property which can comfortably accommodate three cars.

Viewings of this exceptional family home can be arranged by contacting Sarah Booth at Mighty House Estate Agents on 01524 548888, option 1.

For the full property listing visit https://www.mightyhouse.co.uk/properties/cathedral-drive-heaton-with-oxcliffe-morecambe/32747442

