£36 bottle of gin stolen from Lancaster railway station pub recovered shortly after theft
A bottle of gin stolen from a pub at Lancaster railway station was recovered soon after by a station support officer.
By Michelle Blade
3 hours ago - 1 min read
BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on Twitter: “Staff at the #TiteAndLocke realised a £36 bottle of gin had been stolen and went to our office at #Lancaster.
"We were out, but our Station Support Officer was in.
"She located suspect on the station, challenged him, recovered the gin. Happy to help!”