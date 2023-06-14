The former gym premises underneath Morecambe Travelodge is for rent for £35k a year.

Snap Fitness Morecambe which was a 24 hour gym closed its doors in December 2019.

The 3,714 square feet accommodation is being marketed for leisure or hospitality uses.

The accommodation occupies the majority of the ground floor beneath the modern Travelodge hotel facing onto Euston Road and New Town Square.

Constructed in 2011, the property provides two split level open plan areas, fitted out ready to trade as a gymnasium premises with heating and cooling system, entrance area closest to the Arndale shopping entrance with manager's office and WCs, shower rooms and lockers to the lower ground floor area.There are three car parks within close proximity to the subject property operated on a pay & display basis with the Local Authority.

These include Market Street (121 spaces), Pedder Street (72 spaces) and Billy Hill (40 spaces).

The tenant would be responsible for the payment of any business rates.

The former gym is available for lease at £35,000.

For more details visit https://www.primelocation.com/to-rent/commercial/details/54638442/?search_identifier=5b99a76a1243b032c7bf1ecb3603ba9c

Viewing is strictly by appointment made by the sole agents, Fitton Estates tel: 01704 500345.

