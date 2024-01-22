News you can trust since 1837
£22k damage to JCB parked in field near Lancaster village

A JCB parked in a field near a Lancaster village suffered thousands of pounds worth of damage.
By Michelle Blade
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 10:14 GMT
Police said that between January 10-17 the JCB was parked in a field off Clapham Road, High Bentham.

Someone has stripped an electronic unit from the dashboard, rendering the machine inoperable and causing a loss of around £22k.

Anyone who noticed anything (or anyone) suspicious should let police know.

A JCB similar to this one pictured was damaged whilst it was parked in a field near High Bentham.A JCB similar to this one pictured was damaged whilst it was parked in a field near High Bentham.
A police spokesman said: “We would also urge people to be more mindful of any machinery that is left unattended for periods of time and to conduct regular checks to ensure it remains safe and secure.”

Call 101 and quote ref: 12240010347.