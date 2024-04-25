Police raided a house on Euston Road in Morecambe and discovered a cannabis farm worth £1m.

Upon entering the property, officers found a cannabis grow located across four floors. The grow is estimated to be worth £1 million.

Due to the electricity being bypassed, Electricity North West attended to make the area safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Katie Foster said: "I would like to reassure the public that enquiries are ongoing and we are dedicated to tackling drugs in our community.