£1m cannabis farm found in Morecambe after police raid house
Officers from Morecambe's Neighbourhood Policing Team and Urban Task Force executed a warrant on Euston Road in Morecambe on April 23.
Upon entering the property, officers found a cannabis grow located across four floors. The grow is estimated to be worth £1 million.
Due to the electricity being bypassed, Electricity North West attended to make the area safe.
PC Katie Foster said: "I would like to reassure the public that enquiries are ongoing and we are dedicated to tackling drugs in our community.
“If anyone has any information in relation to drugs, or drug dealing, in their area then they can report this either via our website, calling 101, or contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”