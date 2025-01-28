£15k upgrade to popular Morecambe cycle track crossing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A well-used Morecambe cycleway crossing is to be revamped.

Work will begin at the Greenway near to the Morecambe railway line, which serves as a junction for pedestrians and cyclists, offering access to the coast, shops and the Way of the Roses cycle

route, thanks to a £15k cash injection from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Repairs will be made to the path, benches will be over-hauled, trees and bushes will be thinned and trimmed, a litter bin installed and a well-used crossing area forming part of the ‘Way of the Roses’

Litter picking at Hillmore Way as part of a Morecambe cycleway crossing revamp.

cycle route will be revamped with a unique, People’s Jury and artist co-designed crossing.

Residents can get involved too with a public workshop to make bird and bat boxes and join in on litter picks, as part of the project to improve the environment, enhance safety and accessibility.

The project is a collaboration between, the Lancaster District People’s Jury on Climate Change, Lancaster City Council and artists from the Good Things Collective.

The project builds on the recommendations of The People’s Jury, which was formed after the council declared a climate emergency to guide its efforts towards achieving net-zero carbon by 2030.

The Jury’s 2020 report provided key recommendations, and this project was inspired through its on-going collaboration work on the Local Climate Engagement Programme (LCEP) with which it

produced additional recommendations, particularly focusing on travel and transport.

On Saturday, volunteers from The People’s Jury joined council staff to litter pick at the site ahead of work starting in the coming days.

Residents will see action on the site for the next couple of weeks, with the project expected to be completed by the end of March.

Councillor Gina Dowding, Lancaster City Council cabinet member with responsibility for climate action, said: “We are thrilled to receive the UKSPF funding for this important project, which aims to enhance this well-used public space and improve safety and accessibility for all.

"Whether it's local commuters connecting to the cycle track, tourists embarking on the Way of the Roses, or residents walking to nearby shops, this initiative will benefit everyone.

“This is truly a community effort, and we encourage residents to get involved – from litter picks to making bird boxes – as we work together to improve our local area and also improve sustainable travel through our cycleways.”