£150k raised in days! Lancaster University graduate Alex set to get her final wish

A fundraising appeal to get a Lancaster University graduate with just days to live, home to Peru has reached its target in just a few days.

Friends of Alexandra Angeles Caycho, who graduated in July with a first class degree in Fine Art and Design and who has days left due to pancreatic cancer, were raising money for her to be able to travel home to Peru, which is her final wish.

The target was £150,000 which has now been surpassed.

Alex’s friend Katie Cherry said: “Thanks to your incredible generosity and kindness, we have reached the £150,000 milestone on our GoFundMe campaign. words cannot fully express how much this means to me and my family.

Alex in her hospital bed.

“Your donations, shares, and messages of support have given us not only the financial assistance we so desperately needed but also the strength and hope to keep moving forward

during this challenging time. every contribution, no matter the size, has made a difference, and we are deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support from friends, family, and

even strangers who believe in our cause.

“Going forward, any further donations will contribute to GoFundMe fees, funeral costs, unexpected costs and making sure Alex is as comfortable as possible in Peru.

“We are still hoping to get Alex back as soon as possible, but we are still organising flight details and will be awaiting the money to be transferred which can take a few days.

“I can’t believed we reached the goal, I am in so much shock.”

Alex was diagnosed with Stage 3 Pancreatic Cancer on March 17 2023 aged 20, which doctors told her was almost impossible for someone of her age to have.

She has since gone through extensive chemotherapy and radiotherapy, along with numerous hospital stays.

She received news last week that her cancer has spread and grown, and that there is nothing more that the doctors can do, giving her a timeframe of days to weeks.

On the GoFundMe page, Alex wrote: “My last wish is to return to Peru, to be with my family in the place where I grew up, where I have so many happy memories."

Donate to the fundraiser at https://www.gofundme.com/f/5qk57-help-alex-travel-the-world