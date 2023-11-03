£1.4m price tag for unique and enchanting 'castle' in village near Lancaster

Highfield Cottage is an enchanting and stunning labour of love property built with heart and imagination by the current owners.

Fondly referred to as Castle Scorton by local residents, the spectacular property took eight years to complete with the originality and inventiveness of the owners resulting in a fantasy home.

With four floors to its structure, the grand design home sits proudly in the Forest of Bowland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty with rare birds, deer, rabbits and other wildlife bringing all sorts of wonders to the garden. Daily scenic views of lush greenery, rolling hills, rivers and waterfalls add to the property’s charm.

Energy efficiency has been a crucial aspect of this build with eco friendly features such as solar panels and efficient insulation systems.

With six bedrooms, two fully fitted kitchens, four bathrooms and two formal living rooms, the accommodation is versatile. There’s also a detached garage with a fully fitted annex that housed the current owners whilst building was taking place.

The two buildings are attached via an underground tunnel with lower floor workshops and storage to the main residence also.

Beautiful oak doors on all internal rooms, perfectly crafted bespoke staircases, quality ceramic flooring, individual fixtures and fittings, windows perfectly placed for natural light and phenomenal views, and carefully planned outdoor patio areas make this property all the more special.

Here is the owners’ story: “In the late 1990s there stood a small wooden building on the edge of Snow Hill Lane, it was formerly a structure that functioned as dog kennels and had apparently been used as a dwelling since just after the Great War.

"Now in its place lies a custom-built home that took eight years to construct. This is no ordinary house; it’s a home! Not just bricks and mortar laid down by tradesmen following a set of CAD drawings, every stone was excavated from the site, washed clean and built into the main structure with loving care, slowly transforming dreams into a home with a character that reflects the beauty of the surrounding landscape.

“But it wasn’t just about constructing a house, it was about building something that blended with its surroundings. So opting for natural stone as the primary building material was not only the most cost effective but it also blended into the local environment.

"The original wooden structure had ivy growing inside the bedroom having forced its growth through the rotting window frame, very decorative but not ideal. Having no foundation didn’t help either so starting from scratch was the only option. The surveyors had already told me that a boulder clay foundation on such a steep site would not support a substantial building, therefore making it impossible to build a commercially viable structure.

"We’ve all experienced those moments when it feels like the world is against us, throwing obstacles and challenges our way.

“Nature, bureaucracy and the high cost of good quality building materials almost put an end to it, but the vision we had for the site outweighed any notion that it couldn’t be done.

"After many meetings with the planning department we finally had the plans passed during the last days of the 20th century and started building our new home for the new millennium.

"The project took many years to complete and despite all the bureaucratic problems that are inevitable when building in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, it was nominated and went on to be a finalist in the 2008 Outstanding Construction Awards.

"The only part of our plan that will not be accomplished will be the desire to see out our final days here. During construction we installed a lift and non slip resin finish to the paths and driveways, believing that some day we may have mobility problems. Life can be cruel as no amount of planning could have prepared us for what we face now.

"With a sad heart we have now to concede and accept that staying here is impossible but if the new owners experience only a fraction of the happiness we have over the last 23 years, then our efforts will not have been in vain.”

Highfield Cottage is marketed by Dewhurst Homes, Appleton House, 1-2 Rope Walk Park Hill Road, Garstang, priced at £1,400,000. Call 01772 788811 or email [email protected]

1 . Highfield Cottage Fondly referred to as Castle Scorton by local residents, Highfield Cottage is a unique and stunning labour of love property. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales